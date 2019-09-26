Jensen Investment Management Position In Tjx Companies (TJX) Was Has Increased; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Benin Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.43 Million

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 3.22M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.18M, up from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 3.45 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. PLANS FY19 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM ABOUT $2.5B TO $3.0B; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 52.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 16,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 34,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 603,798 shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 15/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Three New Executive Promotions; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SHORT DUNKIN’ BRANDS, RESTAURANT BRANDS FOR A YEAR; 04/04/2018 – New Cookies & Cream Sweetens Dunkin’ Donuts’ Lineup of Bottled Iced Coffees; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 29/05/2018 – Cool Beverages That Scream Summer: Dunkin’ Donuts Serves Ice Cream Flavored Coffees and New Frozen Lemonade

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Beyond Meat Shorts Take Another $100M Hit On Dunkin’ Partnership – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Will Expansion Of Stores Be Key For Dunkin’ Brands In 2019? – Forbes” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands’ Earnings Rise Despite Lower Traffic – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Starbucks Stock Ready to Brew Fresh Profits for Investors? – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands Path to Coffee Dominance Just Got Steeper – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 20, 2019.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 2.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.00 million for 24.25 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.81% negative EPS growth.

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold DNKN shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 71.19 million shares or 0.82% more from 70.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) or 145,732 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.57% or 107,695 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 14,563 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 44,375 shares. Smithfield accumulated 1,535 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 11,795 shares. Gradient Invs Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 169 shares. 8,471 are held by Profund Limited Com. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.01% or 134,536 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 5,798 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 32,808 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Capstone owns 66,119 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 6,741 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 98,527 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $283.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 388,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Marshalls online site promises same ‘unique’ mix from its stores – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UBS Upgrades The TJX Companies (TJX) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “TJX spends $120M on acquiring new office – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,012 were reported by National Asset. Wetherby Asset reported 31,347 shares. Patten And Patten Tn owns 120,499 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.14M shares. Moreover, Forte Cap Limited Liability Corp Adv has 1.87% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 4,002 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Calamos Advsr Limited Company owns 527,562 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc accumulated 0.68% or 101,407 shares. Sit Inv Associates holds 0.59% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 361,415 shares. Field And Main Bancshares reported 1.18% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Miller Inv Mngmt LP reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Shelton Capital invested in 0.04% or 12,134 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Com stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ifrah Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 4,679 shares.