Jensen Investment Management Position in Amphenol Corp. (APH) Lowered by $1.24 Million as Market Value Declined; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shares Rose While Rockland Trust Co Has Increased Stake by $711,450

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 4,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 45,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 40,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $164.3. About 233,466 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (APH) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 13,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.24 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $87.73. About 640,426 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 25.21 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Com Limited Com stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 6,568 shares. Com Of Vermont accumulated 1,907 shares. Global Investors has invested 0.22% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bartlett Communications Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 1,175 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fiera Capital holds 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 5,828 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement holds 0% or 91,760 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Inc holds 21,894 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 4.19 million shares or 3.38% of the stock. Washington Cap Inc reported 6,000 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Jensen Invest has 2.51% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2.24 million shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Com holds 95,090 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 49,401 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 126,365 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $193.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 160,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

