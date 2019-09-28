Jensen Investment Management Maintains Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR); Summit Creek Advisors Has Increased Carbonite (CARB) Stake

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc. (CARB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 61,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The institutional investor held 582,623 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.17 million, up from 521,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 283,631 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 06/03/2018 Carbonite Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for Mar. 13; 15/05/2018 – Crosslink Capital Inc. Exits Position in Carbonite; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 20/04/2018 – DJ Carbonite Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CARB); 19/03/2018 – Carbonite: Total Purchase Price for Mozy Was $145.8 M in Cash; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj Rev $78M-$80M; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP REVENUE $296.9 – $306.9 MLN

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 667,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 3.49 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $232.92M, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 6.42 million shares traded or 110.95% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 19/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Cigna and Emerson Electric; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Emerson Advances Digital Transformation with Industry’s Most Comprehensive Operational Analytics Portfolio – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Emerson Electric expanding again in Twin Cities, bases $650M business unit here – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Partners with San Jacinto College on New Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

