Jensen Investment Management Lowered Waters (WAT) Stake; Shorts at KINAXIS ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (KXSCF) Raised By 0.37%

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Waters Corp (WAT) stake by 58.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 611,860 shares as Waters Corp (WAT)’s stock declined 11.28%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 440,661 shares with $110.92M value, down from 1.05 million last quarter. Waters Corp now has $15.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 622,442 shares traded or 7.93% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 28/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Announces FY2018 Appropriations Letters & Omnibus Accomplishments; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 09/04/2018 – PINGTAN MARINE ENTERPRISE – THE 27 FISHING VESSELS OF CO ARE EXPECTED TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS OF THE INDIAN OCEAN; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 160,024 shares to 3.18M valued at $410.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 1,881 shares and now owns 2.35 million shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bancorp reported 1,687 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Llc has 1.45% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 800 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 72 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Service Ma has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bristol John W And New York reported 275,384 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 2,741 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bamco Incorporated invested in 115,746 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Heritage Wealth reported 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James & Assoc has 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 62,294 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Com Comml Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.48 million activity. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of stock. Another trade for 1,312 shares valued at $304,423 was made by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, February 11. Harrington Michael C also sold $4.60 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. On Wednesday, January 30 SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $2.51 million were sold by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5.