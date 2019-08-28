Jensen Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Waters (WAT) by $153.58 Million as Stock Price Declined; Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Cut Zendesk (ZEN) Position as Shares Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 611,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 440,661 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.92M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $204.19. About 343,643 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc analyzed 15,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 1.15 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500.



Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alteryx Inc. by 66,337 shares to 79,777 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc. by 117,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc..

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $526.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 832,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).