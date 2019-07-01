Jensen Investment Management Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake; American Assets Investment Management Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Raised as Share Price Declined

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $54.93. About 3.48 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 204,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.90M, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 1.66M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73 million on Friday, February 1. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Management has 0.28% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,831 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coastline holds 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 31,019 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 268 shares. Harding Loevner Lp owns 870 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation owns 16,796 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn owns 1,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 11,877 are owned by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited. Spinnaker Tru, Maine-based fund reported 16,944 shares. 27,792 were reported by Westport Asset Management. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc has 274 shares. Beacon Group holds 174,717 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 670,000 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 1.45M shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $168.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).