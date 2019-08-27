Jensen Investment Management Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.97 Million as Stock Value Declined; Osborne Partners Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position as Share Price Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 156,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 162,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12M, down from 318,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.02. About 10.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 14,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.35 million, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 13.20 million shares traded or 71.71% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/23/2019: HPQ, VMW, CRM, PVTL, CBLK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft gains as Wedbush touts cloud potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is Microsoft Stock the Safest Trade in Big Tech Right Now? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management has 2.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 978,401 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,000 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co reported 218,138 shares stake. Scge Mgmt LP reported 6.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alta Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.23% or 32,808 shares. The Illinois-based West Family Invs has invested 1.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer And Co stated it has 809,912 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt stated it has 186,807 shares or 4.23% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Lc owns 28,994 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Saratoga Research Investment reported 4.64% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Capital Mngmt owns 78,386 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. First Personal Fincl Serv, North Carolina-based fund reported 68,238 shares. 45,482 were accumulated by Perigon Wealth Management Limited Co. Cleararc Inc reported 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Modera Wealth Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,913 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,639 shares to 17,100 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 255,663 shares to 753,225 shares, valued at $196.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 3,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,522 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson and Johnson opioid ruling expected today – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp holds 610,800 shares. Pioneer State Bank N A Or owns 41,790 shares or 2.51% of their US portfolio. 44,430 are owned by Bollard Group Inc Ltd Liability Company. Prudential Financial accumulated 4.79 million shares. 121,028 were reported by Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru Com. Clark Estates Ny reported 6,007 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,543 shares. 3,697 were reported by Provident Invest Management Inc. Thompson Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weatherstone Management reported 2,980 shares. 742 were reported by Magellan Asset Mngmt. Strs Ohio invested in 1.49 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. Cacti Asset reported 270,317 shares stake. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 3.24% or 189,344 shares. St Germain D J owns 2.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 144,978 shares.