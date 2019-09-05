Jensen Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) by $8.85 Million; Fdx Advisors Has Trimmed Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (PEG) Position by $522,681

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 79,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.12 million, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $121.39. About 2.10 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Fdx Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com (PEG) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc sold 8,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 6,417 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 15,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.87. About 1.28 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 27/03/2018 – PSEG Cork Oak Solar Energy Center Goes Online; 02/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Public Service Electric & Gas $700m WNG; 10Y, 30Y FMB; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 26/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: DEMA, PSEG SELECT YOUNG ARTISTS AWARD RECIPIENTS FOR ANNUAL CALENDAR ARTWORK; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $211.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,661 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp Com (NYSE:FSIC) by 57,451 shares to 97,836 shares, valued at $592,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Global Reit Etf (REET) by 15,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc Com (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.