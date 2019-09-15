Jensen Investment Management Lifted By $36.92 Million Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake; Hilton Capital Management Cut Its Dr Horton (DHI) Position

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) stake by 94.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 406,777 shares as Dr Horton Inc. (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Hilton Capital Management Llc holds 21,670 shares with $935,000 value, down from 428,447 last quarter. Dr Horton Inc. now has $18.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 3.23 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2019 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $300 MLN TO $350 MLN IN REVENUE AND ACCESS PUBLIC MARKETS FOR ADDITIONAL GROWTH CAPITAL; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 22.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 444,765 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 2.41 million shares with $202.29 million value, up from 1.96 million last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $136.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 65,228 are held by Stifel. Calamos Advisors Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 155,666 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 37.83M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Tiger Eye Limited Liability reported 0.1% stake. Investec Asset Management Ltd reported 431,634 shares. Citigroup reported 143,030 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hodges Cap Management Inc invested in 0.21% or 44,397 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 956 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 44,307 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7,082 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 56,297 shares.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.27 million for 9.90 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shareholders Booked A 94% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Housing Stocks: Whatâ€™s the Best Play Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.29’s average target is 5.66% above currents $49.49 stock price. DR Horton had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by JMP Securities. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report.

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased Americold Realty Trust stake by 12,782 shares to 1.13 million valued at $36.68 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kkr stake by 32,540 shares and now owns 975,710 shares. Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.32’s average target is 5.73% above currents $87.32 stock price. Nike had 36 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Friday, March 22 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of NKE in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 22. As per Saturday, March 16, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike a favorite at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.