Jensen Investment Management Lifted By $357,700 Its Teradata (TDC) Position; WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (WDOFF) Shorts Increased By 13.38%

WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had an increase of 13.38% in short interest. WDOFF’s SI was 620,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.38% from 547,000 shares previously. With 302,300 avg volume, 2 days are for WESDOME GOLD MINES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)’s short sellers to cover WDOFF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.1795 during the last trading session, reaching $4.84. About 97,225 shares traded. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Teradata Corp (TDC) stake by 67.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 10,220 shares as Teradata Corp (TDC)’s stock declined 17.32%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 25,440 shares with $912,000 value, up from 15,220 last quarter. Teradata Corp now has $3.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 621,342 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 0c; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, and sells gold in Canada. The company has market cap of $666.09 million. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. It has a 74.46 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity. The insider Culhane Mark bought $347,603.