Jensen Investment Management Increases Holding in Pfizer (PFE); Motley Fool Asset Management Stake in Gentex (GNTX) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 296,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.61M, up from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – DMC’S RECOMMENDATION BASED ON AXITINIB STUDY FAILING TO DEMONSTRATE A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 1.65M shares traded or 5.23% up from the average. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY INCLUDES DEBT REPAYMENT OF $78 MLN DURING FIRST THREE QTRS OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,673 shares to 9,936 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $475,699 activity. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was bought by Nash Kevin C. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc invested 0.72% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Granite Invest Partners Llc reported 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 39,810 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi has invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 12,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 758,491 shares. Old Natl Bank In invested in 0.05% or 43,672 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 19,030 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 3.72 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor has 31,845 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt, Texas-based fund reported 32,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 149,220 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 132 shares. 220,000 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Et Al.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $168.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,329 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 1.48 million shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 56.74M shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Trust owns 216,077 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Estabrook invested in 0% or 349,526 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has invested 0.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prescott Group Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Llc reported 59,094 shares. The New York-based Schafer Cullen Capital has invested 2.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moody Bancorporation Division reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 6,274 were accumulated by Blume Mngmt. Bridgecreek Inv Management Limited Co holds 35,429 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Liability has 339,503 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc reported 21.80M shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 2.35M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. New York-based Boyar Asset has invested 3.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).