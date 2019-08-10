Jensen Investment Management Increased Its Ecolab (ECL) Position by $331,056 as Stock Price Rose; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Decreased Its Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $11.14 Million as Valuation Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 1,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414.65 million, up from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 58.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 202,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 344,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 1.72 million shares traded or 23.62% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Rev $577.5M; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Prior FY18 Capital Spending View Was $350M-$400M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Sarl has invested 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Blackrock Incorporated owns 10.04M shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 99,747 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 308 shares. Twin Mngmt accumulated 33,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.31% or 12,300 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 59,998 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Aviva Pcl has invested 0.02% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fisher Asset Management Ltd owns 979,648 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp reported 279,080 shares. Regions Fin Corp has 0.43% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 136,961 were reported by Bridgewater Lp. 13,381 were accumulated by Anderson Hoagland Comm.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21M for 31.40 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Partners holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 17,790 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank accumulated 0.07% or 450 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13 shares or 0% of the stock. Reliance Company Of Delaware has 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,353 shares. Duncker Streett Company Incorporated reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 411,969 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cambridge Trust Co reported 76,622 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs owns 113 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Korea Investment reported 0.11% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 10,338 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 117,951 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares to 942,634 shares, valued at $221.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.