Jensen Investment Management Increased Its Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Stake; Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holder Ckw Financial Group Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 148,681 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2.31M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581.37 million, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $253.95. About 840,944 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group analyzed 18,900 shares as the company's stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 195,090 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,975 were reported by Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Aqr Mngmt Lc holds 97,643 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0% or 3,800 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 131 shares stake. Essex Inv Management Lc holds 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 3,305 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 4,970 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 84,269 shares. Whittier Trust holds 4,000 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 59,620 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 531,866 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: "J&J: The next target of anger over Americaâ€™s opioid crisis? – Financial Times" on September 04, 2019

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 163,007 shares to 779,627 shares, valued at $206.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Sh by 2.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,730 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).