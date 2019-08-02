Jensen Investment Management Increased Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $21.71 Million; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Upped Position by $12.89 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 87,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.67 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $250.5. About 58,540 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,170 shares to 30,380 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 255,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,225 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Filament Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,946 shares. Personal Capital Advisors reported 0.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Manchester Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,412 shares. Bainco Investors has 48,270 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The California-based Partner Investment Mngmt LP has invested 2.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Voya Management Lc holds 1.19% or 2.15M shares in its portfolio. Family Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 12,347 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank reported 767,747 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 35,000 shares. Fil stated it has 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Trustmark Comml Bank Department accumulated 0.14% or 5,428 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Mgmt has invested 1.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pictet North America has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

