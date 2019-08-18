Jensen Investment Management Increased Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Position By $51.19 Million; Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II (MUJ)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) stake by 24.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 710,914 shares as Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 3.56 million shares with $257.90M value, up from 2.85M last quarter. Cognizant Tech Solutions now has $33.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 1.87 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 9 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 15 cut down and sold their holdings in Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Muniholdings New Jersey Insured Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 41,403 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $439.64 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 29.94 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. 19,000 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $1.16 million were bought by Humphries Brian.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 255,663 shares to 753,225 valued at $196.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 3,390 shares and now owns 18,522 shares. Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions has $88 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 17.41% above currents $61.22 stock price. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6900 target. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform”. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Friday, May 3 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. UBS downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Friday, August 2. UBS has “Sell” rating and $6000 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 10 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A reported 3,100 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 52,685 shares stake. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.35% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Legal & General Public Limited owns 3.88 million shares. Colony Limited invested in 0.04% or 11,561 shares. Icon Advisers owns 31,263 shares. Bancorporation Of The West holds 0.56% or 66,560 shares in its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 3,378 shares stake. 168,455 are owned by Bb&T Securities. Genesis Asset Managers Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.44M shares or 9.26% of its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.36 million shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,469 shares. Amer Intll reported 0.07% stake. 783 are owned by Shine Advisory Svcs. J Goldman And Company Limited Partnership invested in 492,249 shares.