Jensen Investment Management Holding In Omnicom Group (OMC) Was Increased; Shellback Capital LP Cut Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.15 Million as Share Value Rose

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $584.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.23. About 13.43 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook Founder Zuckerberg to Face Privacy Questions at House Committee Hearing; 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent; 08/05/2018 – Facebook shakes up its execs and adds new blockchain group; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG ASKS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH DATA LAW: IFX; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance,” former company exec Mike Hoefflinger says. But says it’s more a lack of anticipating the future; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO FOR ANSWERS TO REPORTS THAT PERSONAL DATA WAS PROVIDED TO THIRD PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 20/03/2018 – 4) Thanks for dual-class of shares, Zuck reportedly still controls 75% of Facebook (did not independently verify). If true, that limits options for frustrated shareholders. It also puts more of a target on Zuck himself; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will expire on June 11 – FCC

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34 million, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.86 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Melvin Capital Mngmt Lp reported 500,000 shares stake. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 3,384 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.91% or 18.02 million shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring National Bank has 50,020 shares. Strategic Limited Co holds 1.81% or 28,064 shares. Archon Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,900 shares. New Jersey-based Quadrant Limited has invested 1.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd reported 440 shares. Sei Invs has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 8,600 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Legacy Capital holds 0.46% or 5,902 shares. 4,978 are held by Convergence Inv Partners Llc. 69,060 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability owns 32,483 shares. Field Main National Bank owns 6,580 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook target boosted on Libra potential – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.52 billion for 26.48 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Technology Industry Confronts Reputational Challenges from Techlash in New Report from FleishmanHillard – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DDB Worldwide Named No. 2 Most Creative Network at the 2019 Cannes Lions Festival – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “MediaJel Acquires Potnt Agency, Adds Merida Capital’s Thomas Harrison As Chairman – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Omnicom Group Schedules Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why We Like Omnicom Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:OMC) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,740 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Ltd Company. 7,200 were accumulated by High Pointe Cap Ltd. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 689,815 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Verity And Verity Lc has 1.58% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 94,265 shares. Quantres Asset reported 0.44% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Utah Retirement Sys owns 42,002 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 84,110 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As accumulated 110,333 shares or 0% of the stock. Foster And Motley Incorporated reported 0.17% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 112,344 shares or 1.38% of its portfolio. United Fire holds 3,000 shares. Coastline has 0.34% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 30,785 shares. Yorktown & Rech invested in 4,000 shares.