Jensen Investment Management Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Increased as Market Value Rose; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Increased Stake by $12.24 Million as Share Value Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 126,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34M, up from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 196,976 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 16/03/2018 – Omnicom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – HSBC Global Media Account Moves From WPP to Omnicom; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 09/04/2018 – Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee’s Displaced Podcast Series; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 547,747 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Mgmt owns 91,013 shares. Mariner Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 43,518 shares. Macroview Investment Llc owns 46 shares. Btim stated it has 670,059 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 256,015 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co accumulated 24 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.74M shares. Motco has 240 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 6,526 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv accumulated 85,261 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Wetherby Asset reported 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Caprock Grp Inc owns 4,799 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21,170 shares to 30,380 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY).

