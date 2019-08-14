Jensen Investment Management Holding in Hanesbrands (HBI) Decreased as Stock Price Declined; Clarkston Capital Partners Upped Holding in Landstar Sys (LSTR) as Stock Price Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 9.29 million shares traded or 103.29% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 16,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 624,376 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.30 million, up from 607,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 162,905 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 79,709 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $183.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 832,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 843,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc Sh.

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hanesbrands Inc.’s (NYSE:HBI) ROE Of 53% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons Why Hanesbrands’ Stock May Have Bottomed – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 478,300 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & holds 403,153 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.01% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 281,408 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 751,031 shares. Godsey And Gibb stated it has 773,788 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 1.22 million shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 263,229 shares. New South Capital invested in 3.05% or 5.89M shares. Eaton Vance has 372,287 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc has 234,105 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 70,314 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry also bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares to 7,507 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,058 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has 20,569 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Impala Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 228,651 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Net Lc stated it has 281 shares. Eulav Asset reported 33,800 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp owns 63,485 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp holds 33,582 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 22,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 68,600 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Jensen Invest stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Denali Lc invested 0.95% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,165 shares.