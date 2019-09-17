Jensen Investment Management Has Upped Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $77.11 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Raised as Stock Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 12,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 179,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.83M, up from 166,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 1.27M shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 554,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.90M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $404.42 million, up from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 4.50M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “After Hours: Johnson & Johnson Loses Opioid Case, Amazon Allegedly Loses Top Executive – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 388,814 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $386.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 94,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Invest Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,177 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Company invested in 81,181 shares. Ami Inv Management has 1.44% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,297 shares. The New York-based Nottingham has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company owns 10,750 shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha owns 1.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 118,466 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mgmt invested in 0.16% or 1,558 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has 26,881 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.38% or 5,577 shares. Madrona Fin Svcs Limited Com owns 2,574 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Qv invested 3.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 560,826 were reported by Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il. 123,796 were reported by Colonial Advsrs. First Wilshire Securities Mngmt has 2,646 shares. Wills Financial Grp Incorporated reported 52,162 shares.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 83,697 shares to 92,928 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 646,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Tailored Brands Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Japan-based Asset One Ltd has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Natixis stated it has 397,691 shares. Moreover, Cognios Capital Ltd Llc has 0.88% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 18,779 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 242,744 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel reported 8,283 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,540 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 2,010 shares. Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 3,433 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 24,027 shares. Nomura Hldgs holds 0% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Communications Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 3,372 shares in its portfolio. Middleton And Ma accumulated 0.06% or 3,160 shares. Gw Henssler holds 0.63% or 56,896 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 178,844 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 16,472 shares.