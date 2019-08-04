Jensen Investment Management Has Upped Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Shorts at Bjs Wholesale Club Holdings (BJ) Raised By 0.15%

Bjs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) had an increase of 0.15% in short interest. BJ’s SI was 10.47 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.15% from 10.45M shares previously. With 1.68 million avg volume, 6 days are for Bjs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)’s short sellers to cover BJ’s short positions. The SI to Bjs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc’s float is 10.76%. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 1.11 million shares traded. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has declined 4.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 5.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 361,790 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 7.50 million shares with $402.65 million value, up from 7.13 million last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $186.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Aite Group gives highest mark to the Oracle/Equisoft stand-alone claims solution; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. The company has market cap of $3.28 billion. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. It has a 20.91 P/E ratio. The firm also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Among 2 analysts covering BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BJ’s Wholesale Club had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) stake by 8,883 shares to 3.16M valued at $168.24M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,941 shares and now owns 942,634 shares. Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap Incorporated accumulated 16,421 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Provise Mgmt Grp Llc accumulated 0.22% or 29,477 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 455,947 shares. 40,014 were reported by City Com. Stellar Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davis Selected Advisers accumulated 2.77 million shares. Pggm Invs, Netherlands-based fund reported 193,912 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 5.96 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 98,417 shares. Cordasco Financial Net reported 1,300 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 62,731 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,765 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0.05% or 6.04M shares. Alpha Windward Limited Co invested in 4,302 shares or 0.15% of the stock.