Jensen Investment Management Has Upped Its Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Position by $51.81 Million as Share Price Declined; Heitman Real Estate Securities Increases Holding in Store Capital (STOR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 822,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.78 million, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.75. About 1.59M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Store Capital Corp (STOR) by 137.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 24,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 43,071 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Store Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 316,927 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 16,200 shares to 186,434 shares, valued at $26.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 273,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,830 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 9,300 shares. Fil Ltd reported 350,000 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 7,435 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Brinker Cap has invested 0.11% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Llc stated it has 1.20 million shares. Macquarie Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 904,925 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 88,960 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards &, a Missouri-based fund reported 162 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited owns 100,995 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 1.55 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Commerce New York reported 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Dearborn Prtn Llc invested in 0.38% or 188,023 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 86,008 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsrs has 0.09% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 73,347 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 9,409 shares. 4.38M are owned by Matthews Cap Mgmt Ltd. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 8,818 shares. Fiera owns 285,226 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 91,329 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amer Registered Investment Advisor invested in 0.22% or 6,260 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 4.95M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.26% or 2.33M shares in its portfolio. Eastern Savings Bank stated it has 11,569 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Us Comml Bank De holds 212,573 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jensen Inv Mngmt reported 4.38 million shares stake.