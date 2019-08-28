Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by $367,080; Ares Capital Com (ARCC) Position Lifted by Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 53,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, down from 54,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $7.32 during the last trading session, reaching $282.13. About 2.72M shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp Com (ARCC) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 33,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 609,397 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 576,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.69. About 1.74 million shares traded or 3.07% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,174 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $328.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Holding holds 0.12% or 1,994 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 151,965 shares. Caxton Assoc Lp stated it has 1,120 shares. 2,522 are owned by Eagle Limited Liability Co. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.36% or 1,448 shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Saturna Corp reported 482,049 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Valley Advisers Incorporated owns 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 30 shares. Chevy Chase Inc invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk has invested 0.39% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blackrock owns 32.84M shares. Suncoast Equity Management reported 5% stake. Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 1,142 shares. Main Street Ltd reported 59,911 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $242,413 activity. Shares for $110,640 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Thursday, August 1. ROLL PENELOPE F also bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.86M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.37% or 347,392 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 36,936 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.39% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Omers Administration Corp holds 0.65% or 3.17 million shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). M&T Bankshares Corporation holds 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 152,366 shares. 118,199 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co. 36 are held by Advisory Alpha Ltd Company. Amer Asset Management reported 43,075 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 116,284 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 226,132 shares stake. Laffer reported 37,083 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 297,463 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

