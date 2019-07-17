Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) Position by $305,100; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Holding in Jd.Com (JD) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 21,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $92.92. About 112,491 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS); 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.51B market cap company. It closed at $30.72 lastly. It is down 18.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS INCREASED BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN TWELVE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQIYI Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 16/05/2018 – Beijing Properties’ unit plans to sell properties interest to ESR Cayman; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double; 27/04/2018 – IQIYI AND JD.COM ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DRIVE GROWTH OF PAID MEMBERSHIPS; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” published on October 31, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Steel downgraded as Deutsche Bank offers more cautious steel outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Reliance Steel Announces Executive Leadership Succession NYSE:RS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.52M for 8.80 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 710,914 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $257.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 90,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 6,956 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 7,788 shares. Art Advsr Lc stated it has 6,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 0.09% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company owns 26,666 shares. 23,900 were reported by Euclidean Technology Limited. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 13,917 shares stake. Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 6,324 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Grp reported 12,182 shares stake. Northern holds 0.01% or 583,528 shares. Invesco reported 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Advisory Svcs Net holds 444 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 3,030 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.01% or 299,680 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 236,810 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $165.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 152,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks Poised for Huge Growth Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lagarde ECB pick triggers euro-zone share rally as investors seek yield – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JD Sports says confident of meeting profit expectations – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FTSE 100 hits 10-month high as sterling weakens; Telford soars – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.