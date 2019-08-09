Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Coca (KO) Stake; Continental Building Products (CBPX) Has 1 Sentiment

Continental Building Products (CBPX) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 73 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 73 cut down and sold their positions in Continental Building Products. The active investment managers in our database reported: 34.59 million shares, down from 34.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Continental Building Products in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 52 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Coca (KO) stake by 10.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 18,714 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 155,329 shares with $7.28M value, down from 174,043 last quarter. Coca now has $235.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 4.12M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market -; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS DUE TO REFORMULATIONS. PACKAGING CHANGES ABOUT 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO WILL NOT PAY U.K. SUGAR TAX; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 96,503 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (CBPX) has declined 21.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CBPX News: 23/04/2018 DJ Continental Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBPX); 03/05/2018 – Continental Building: Outlook for Full Year 2018 Unchanged; 01/05/2018 – Continental Building Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING PRODUCTS – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 UNCHANGED; 03/05/2018 – Continental Building 1Q EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EPS 36C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL BUILDING 1Q EBITDA $31.3M

Continental Building Products, Inc. makes and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company has market cap of $869.22 million. The firm sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense names. It has a 12.92 P/E ratio.

Gratia Capital Llc holds 2.77% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. for 29,047 shares. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc owns 223,511 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.91% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The New York-based Harvey Partners Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 88,300 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.46B for 23.92 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $54’s average target is 0.77% above currents $53.59 stock price. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of KO in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating.

