Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Hanesbrands (HBI) Position by $359,890; As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Price Rose, Nea Management Company Has Boosted Its Position

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 380,045 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 21,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 30,380 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 51,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.54. About 5.66M shares traded or 23.02% up from the average. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate 16%; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 83,406 shares. 19,375 are held by Duncker Streett And Com. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership has 138,470 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beacon Finance invested in 0.53% or 182,232 shares. North Star Inv Management holds 0.01% or 3,131 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 1.78M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company has 21,049 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling owns 580,799 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Co Lc reported 10,793 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 86,347 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 4.29M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 1,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Lc has invested 0.26% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 1.33 million shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $322,950 activity. $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) shares were bought by Hytinen Barry.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 116,065 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $538.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 126,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Shareholders Are Down 42% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Hanesbrands, Tapestry and Travelers Companies – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hanes Encourages Men To Love The Skin They’re In With New ‘Every Bod’ Campaign – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HanesBrands Sets Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.