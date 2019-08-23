Jensen Investment Management Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $24.90 Million as Share Price Rose; Gradient Investments Has Boosted Its Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding by $7.67 Million; Share Price Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 204,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.30 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.90M, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $132.66. About 2.48 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 90804.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 64,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 64,542 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 71 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.87. About 601,933 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $211.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 255,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,225 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Centurylink Inv has 0.63% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,560 shares. Essex invested in 0.9% or 24,356 shares. Guardian Investment Management reported 14,440 shares. Sarl owns 11,900 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,229 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 178,095 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 41,975 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 5,250 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited, New York-based fund reported 1.16M shares. James Inv Rech reported 58 shares. 1.92 million were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Boston Rech Mngmt accumulated 37,728 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.48 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 58,374 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks to Buy That Save You Money – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westpac Bkg Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 40,633 shares to 59,250 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) by 695,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,502 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 6,053 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,324 shares. Tcw Grp Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 39,555 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Patten Gp invested 0.11% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Edmp stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Stratos Wealth stated it has 21,722 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Korea Inv has invested 0.13% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 3,392 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.06% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Hsbc Public Llc invested 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.1% or 2,141 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Company holds 1,710 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 52,001 shares.