Jensen Investment Management Has Raised Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $52.25 Million; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose, Beach Investment Management Raised Holding by $301,600

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 23.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 645,094 shares as the company's stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 3.36 million shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275.55 million, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 3.53M shares traded or 96.30% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 10,400 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 30,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Bank of America Pfd Shs Series L declares $18.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why Bank of America, Axos Financial, and Bank of New York Mellon Fell More Than 10% in August – Yahoo Finance" published on September 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance" on August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 388,814 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $386.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Sh by 2.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,730 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).