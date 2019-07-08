Jensen Investment Management Has Raised Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.97 Million; Shares Rose; As Autonation (AN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Cut Position by $10.62 Million

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 303,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,900 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 405,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 220,984 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 14,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.35M, up from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $140.74. About 2.52M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck, Coca-Cola and other top CEOs join NYSEâ€™s new council to advance corporate diversity – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does BankUnited, Inc.’s (NYSE:BKU) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,848 were reported by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Lc. Metropolitan Life Company Ny owns 3,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 41,387 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Bruni J V & has 2.35% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 362,231 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 486 shares. Arlington Value Cap Limited Liability reported 3.43M shares stake. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). United Service Automobile Association reported 9,193 shares. 739 were accumulated by Alphaone. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 10,154 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Company reported 11,627 shares. Amer Group Incorporated holds 0.02% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 114,926 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corporation by 20,000 shares to 168,000 shares, valued at $33.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider EDELSON DAVID B bought $41,469.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 7.02% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.14 per share. AN’s profit will be $94.55M for 9.79 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.