Jensen Investment Management Has Raised Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Position by $16.00 Million; Stock Rose; Artal Group Sa Stake in Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Has Cut as Shares Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 90,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327.97M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 1.71 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.05 million shares traded or 40.37% up from the average. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE™; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS NO EVENTS OF CANCER RELAPSE; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

