Jensen Investment Management Has Lowered Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) Stake by $305,100; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Trust Company Of Virginia Has Decreased Its Position by $715,104

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 6,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.06 million, down from 201,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.45. About 9.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 21,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.37. About 512,030 shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,881 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $414.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank reported 44,310 shares. 38,476 are owned by Morgan Stanley. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd invested in 0.36% or 4,045 shares. Invesco owns 107,424 shares. Barclays Plc has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Shell Asset Mngmt Co reported 7,788 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,096 shares. Schroder Inv Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 306,302 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) invested in 880 shares or 0% of the stock. 36,558 were accumulated by Sterling Cap Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 10,125 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com LP holds 0.01% or 61,794 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp stated it has 22,000 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.08% or 12,269 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

