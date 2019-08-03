Jensen Investment Management Has Lifted Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Position by $51.19 Million; Share Price Declined; Era Group (ERA) Holding Held by Van Den Berg Management I Inc

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 710,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3.56 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.90M, up from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 192,278 shares traded or 42.16% up from the average. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA)

