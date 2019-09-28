Jensen Investment Management Has Increased Position in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH); Eulav Asset Management Cut Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $367,000

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.41M, down from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – NO NEAR-TERM PLANS ON PRICING-CFO, CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 31/03/2018 – Times of Israel: Creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 822,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.78 million, up from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Crash Protection For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Now’s The Time To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Says Netflix Is At A Turning Point – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 190,000 shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $33.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt Co (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Heartland Consultants Inc owns 1,432 shares. 491,547 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Highstreet Asset reported 988 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd accumulated 235 shares. Dorsal Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 6.2% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gruss & holds 0.99% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 2,500 shares. Stonebridge has 0.16% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Central Natl Bank And Tru Communications, a Kentucky-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Convergence Investment Limited Com holds 0.07% or 807 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc reported 913,651 shares. Ctc Limited Liability stated it has 9,508 shares. Adi Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 5.64% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3,500 shares. 95 are owned by First Fincl Corp In.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Reaction History: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, 41.7% Follow-Through Indicator, 4.4% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendershot Invests reported 3.34% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.57% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department accumulated 160 shares. 541,864 are owned by Cortland Associate Mo. 1.02 million are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co reported 19,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.16% stake. 32,472 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 10,762 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc invested in 11,697 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Llc owns 22,660 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 38,138 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 75,151 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 1,043 shares.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 254,010 shares to 499,215 shares, valued at $130.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 163,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,627 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Sh.