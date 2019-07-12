Jensen Investment Management Has Increased Position in Apple (AAPL) by $13.28 Million; Mckesson (MCK) Stake Boosted by Kempner Capital Management Inc

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 70,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.69 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.74. About 8.09M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple expands test to sell ads in Apple News – Digiday; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 23/05/2018 – Apple’s software business is growing – but could be leaving billions of dollars on the table; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $143.38. About 641,466 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Multi-Year Growth Initiative Focuses on Improving Patient Care Delivery; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board Increases to Nine Members, Eight of Whom Are Independent; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tech Stocks To Watch Closely – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Revisiting The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: 2019 iPhone Wonâ€™t Use Quantum Dot Camera – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 611,860 shares to 440,661 shares, valued at $110.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,369 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr Inc has 4.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 44,535 shares or 3.03% of all its holdings. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 3,480 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Df Dent & Com holds 31,745 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Cwh Capital Mngmt Inc holds 8,817 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Ipswich Inv invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap International Ca holds 0.89% or 39,391 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Wedgewood Pa has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Dakota Council reported 847,498 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt has 1.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mrj Cap reported 41,688 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 623,032 shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,858 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability has 8.34 million shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 3.18 million shares or 3.16% of the stock.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $151.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 42,067 shares to 42,042 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “McKesson Issues Statement on Change Healthcare IPO – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: Long-Term Technicals Remain Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qiagen gets distribution pact for QIAstat-Dx in smaller hospitals – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Dow tops 27,000, healthcare in spotlight after Trump’s decision on rebate – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.