Jensen Investment Management Has Increased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Share Value Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Boosted Stake

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 19,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 612,840 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.83M, up from 593,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 2.22 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 361,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.65 million, up from 7.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.87M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 190,290 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 3.98M shares. Arbor Limited Company holds 11,166 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,273 shares. Aqr Ltd Llc reported 763,313 shares. Franklin Res accumulated 0.6% or 12.36M shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt holds 2,774 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.07% or 127,778 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Communications invested in 10,726 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Davenport Com Lc reported 111,141 shares stake. Central Retail Bank & Tru has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cambridge holds 4,395 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Barnett & reported 563 shares stake.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 19,362 shares to 760,084 shares, valued at $106.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 22,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,850 shares, and cut its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ami Investment Mgmt stated it has 37,194 shares. Pacific Glob Management Company holds 0.6% or 50,415 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corp reported 39,091 shares. New York-based Carret Asset Management Limited has invested 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) invested in 0.14% or 42,711 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davenport And Communications Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 166,891 shares. Wealthcare Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 23 shares. Commerce Retail Bank reported 494,009 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 1.61M shares. Arrow Fin Corporation stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Founders Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,322 shares.