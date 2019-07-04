Jensen Investment Management Has Increased Its 3M Company (MMM) Position by $59.89 Million; Stock Declined; Biogen Com Stk (BIIB) Shares Declined While Sivik Global Healthcare Has Lowered by $1.18 Million Its Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 289,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412.21 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc Com Stk (BIIB) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 670,392 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,499 shares worth $2.70 million. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63 million was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45B for 7.97 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.