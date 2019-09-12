Jensen Investment Management Has Increased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake By $41.74 Million; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Shorts Increased By 7.95%

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) stake by 38.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 328,656 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 1.17 million shares with $149.62M value, up from 843,157 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. now has $14.38B valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $126.21. About 44,138 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B

Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) had an increase of 7.95% in short interest. HTH’s SI was 2.54M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.95% from 2.35M shares previously. With 439,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH)’s short sellers to cover HTH’s short positions. The SI to Hilltop Holdings Inc’s float is 3.67%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 61,578 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $103.4 MLN VS $92.1 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 163,007 shares to 779,627 valued at $206.24M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) stake by 475,674 shares and now owns 1.76 million shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Com holds 298 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 4,669 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance invested in 0.02% or 56,803 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Communications Of America has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 329 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 46 shares. Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc holds 500 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 27,788 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 185,232 shares. Fruth Investment Management has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,500 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 88,999 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 13 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 113,113 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold Hilltop Holdings Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 163,535 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% stake. Sei Investments reported 60,967 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 15,972 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 38,540 shares. Intrepid accumulated 84,250 shares or 0.81% of the stock. 6,020 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated. C M Bidwell Associates Limited holds 0.04% or 1,885 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Numerixs Invest Techs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 0.02% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 22,587 shares. 919,749 were accumulated by Northern Trust. Citigroup holds 22,807 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc owns 120,207 shares.

