Jensen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding as Share Price Rose; American Research & Management Raised Its Stake in Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) by $1.44 Million as Valuation Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 388,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.96M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386.97M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $197.54. About 414,435 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

American Research & Management increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 162.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 39,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The institutional investor held 64,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 24,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 14,957 shares traded. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.71 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 444,765 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $202.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 785,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Ecolab CEO exhorts business leaders to ‘get smart’ about ‘water calamity’ – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire King Bancorp, Inc. and Expand Its Footprint Into Nelson County – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Stock Yards completes acquisition of Louisville bank – Louisville Business First” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Three-for-Two Stock Split – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2016 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

