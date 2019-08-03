Jensen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Coca (KO) Stake; Bp Wealth Management Decreased Bank Of America (BAC) Holding By $6.98 Million

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Coca (KO) stake by 10.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 18,714 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 155,329 shares with $7.28M value, down from 174,043 last quarter. Coca now has $223.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades The Coca-Cola Co To ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased Bank Of America (BAC) stake by 54.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 258,456 shares as Bank Of America (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Bp Wealth Management Llc holds 217,425 shares with $6.00M value, down from 475,881 last quarter. Bank Of America now has $273.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50 million shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANKING HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK SPEAKS AT CONF; 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 13/03/2018 – eFinancialCareer: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 361,790 shares to 7.50 million valued at $402.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 126,091 shares and now owns 2.72M shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 23.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola Company: No Longer Your ‘Classic Coke’ Value Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Sees ‘Merit’ In Buying Coca-Cola And Pepsi, But Which Stock Has More Upside? – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Allstate has 0.4% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Meiji Yasuda Life holds 42,776 shares. Haverford Inc accumulated 106,093 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,334 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Welch Lc holds 91,954 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability has 0.72% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 23,850 shares. Ifrah Financial Service invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.14% stake. 42,934 are owned by Edgestream Partners Lp. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 246,186 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.41% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). King Wealth has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cacti Asset Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 42,650 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Davis R M has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Gp Lc has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 75,273 were accumulated by Johnson Group. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp reported 1.97M shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.43% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nordea Investment Mgmt reported 7.63M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moors And Cabot reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh reported 1.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Btim Corporation stated it has 31,030 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New England Private Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 29,269 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 499,128 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Company owns 2.11M shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 400,965 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mngmt LP has 439,299 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wood has “Outperform” rating and $3600 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, February 19. Jefferies downgraded the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating.