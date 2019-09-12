Jensen Investment Management Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Position By $43.03 Million; Deutsche Bank Ag Lowered Its Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc. (MA) stake by 17.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 163,007 shares as Mastercard Inc. (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 779,627 shares with $206.24M value, down from 942,634 last quarter. Mastercard Inc. now has $280.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $276.85. About 1.88M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) stake by 24.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 76,204 shares as Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO)’s stock rose 8.99%. The Deutsche Bank Ag holds 233,671 shares with $11.46 million value, down from 309,875 last quarter. Terreno Rlty Corp now has $3.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 52,782 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 08/03/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS BUILDING IN SEATTLE, WA FOR $42.0M; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.26 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 269,386 shares to 4.59M valued at $614.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 221,097 shares and now owns 1.82 million shares. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was raised too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Shares for $6.63M were sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, July 19. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 7.15% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 178,299 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Com stated it has 164,850 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pecaut And owns 9,508 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Auxier Asset invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Barnett & reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited Com has 19,117 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Associates Md accumulated 1,075 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wheatland Advisors holds 0.8% or 4,025 shares. Leuthold Gru Limited Com has invested 1.57% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Blackrock invested in 63.80 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Cadinha And Comm Ltd Llc holds 2.21% or 46,123 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation invested in 0.69% or 114,023 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 3,635 shares. Prudential Plc reported 355,971 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TRNO’s profit will be $22.89 million for 35.83 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) stake by 1.96M shares to 1.97 million valued at $19.62 million in 2019Q2. It also upped First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE:AG) stake by 251,952 shares and now owns 1.26M shares. Glaukos Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold TRNO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.04 million shares or 4.24% more from 60.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eam Limited Co has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Spirit Of America holds 35,287 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 2.00M shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 100,278 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 39,900 shares. Zacks Management holds 0.03% or 24,965 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) for 1.43 million shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 2.24% of its portfolio in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Fund Management accumulated 18,100 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co has 39,600 shares. Aperio Grp owns 18,663 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.02% in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 152,335 shares. 10,700 are owned by Daiwa Secs Gru Inc Inc.

