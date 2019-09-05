Jensen Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake in Coca (KO) by $860,844; Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Holder Courage Capital Management Lowered Position as Shares Declined

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 598,868 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 52C, EST. 48C; 08/03/2018 TIMING: ACADIA HEALTHCARE SETS LENDER CALL 12PM ET VIA BOFAML; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 18,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 155,329 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.28 million, down from 174,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.91M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KO); 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES CAPEX/SALES AT 7% – 8% FOR 2018-2020; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 697,881 shares. Wealth Planning Limited Company stated it has 13,600 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 214,456 shares. Taurus Asset Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management invested in 8,291 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Putnam Fl Mngmt reported 19,965 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 17,936 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Culbertson A N & Company holds 6,784 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability Com accumulated 98,510 shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc reported 128,837 shares. Chatham Grp holds 75,274 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Inv stated it has 0.83% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bar Harbor Tru Services reported 6,900 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Co accumulated 1,678 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 5,184 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $427.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Sh by 4,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.73 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

