Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) Stake By $8.85 Million; Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Has 1.43 Sentiment

Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 70 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 49 cut down and sold their holdings in Lakeland Financial Corp. The funds in our database reported: 18.59 million shares, up from 18.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Lakeland Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 43 Increased: 47 New Position: 23.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) stake by 5.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 79,709 shares as United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 1.64M shares with $183.12 million value, up from 1.56M last quarter. United Parcel Svc Cl B now has $99.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 10/05/2018 – UPS Facility Technology Wins Prestigious Innovation Award; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 17/04/2018 – Marken Announces Plans To Add Nursing Services To Home-Based Trials

Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Lakeland Financial Corporation for 195,760 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 133,307 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 0.92% invested in the company for 155,836 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 801,951 shares.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 65,255 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN); 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Lake City Bank that provides various financial services in Indiana. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans, agri-business and agricultural loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans and other consumer loans.

Analysts await Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. LKFN’s profit will be $20.61 million for 13.23 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Lakeland Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.