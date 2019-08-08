Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by $85.80 Million as Share Price Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stake Upped by Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) by 8174.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 832,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 843,157 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.43M, up from 10,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $125.88. About 331,499 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 35,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 101,579 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.30M, up from 66,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $202.14. About 19.50 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 406,070 are held by Davis R M. Stone Run Ltd Llc holds 3,788 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Summit Securities Gru Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 7,900 shares. 163,362 were reported by Psagot Investment House Ltd. 55,247 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.57% or 17,324 shares. Columbus Hill Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 76,854 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cullinan stated it has 2.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bennicas And Associate Incorporated owns 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,623 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parthenon Ltd Liability Com holds 1.31% or 30,831 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Co holds 1.64% or 74,918 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.27% or 66,944 shares. Counselors Inc has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $459.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,994 shares to 22,741 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,941 shares to 942,634 shares, valued at $221.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

