Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $22.70 Million; Prudentl Finl (PRU) Shareholder Viking Fund Management Has Raised Its Position by $637,000

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 194,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509.11M, up from 4.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $139.5. About 3.96M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Prudentl Finl (PRU) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 33,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 26,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Prudentl Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 521,393 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 29/05/2018 – LESTON WELSH JOINS PRUDENTIAL GROUP INSURANCE AS HEAD OF DISABILITY AND ABSENCE MANAGEMENT; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prudential Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRU); 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two West Virginia youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES PRUDENTIAL’S SENIOR NOTES AT BAA1; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Prudential Financial to acquire Assurance IQ, Inc., a leading consumer solutions platform for health and financial wellness needs, for $2.35 billion – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)â€™s Upcoming US$1.00 Dividend? You Have 2 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on February 16, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Prudential to split by year-end; monitoring Hong Kong protests – Reuters” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential And Three Other Stocks Ben Graham Might Like – Forbes” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Foot Locker, Salesforce And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 23 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

