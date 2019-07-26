Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted By $28.90 Million Its Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) Position; Loews Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Stake By $5.18 Million

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 116,065 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 2.16M shares with $538.98 million value, up from 2.04M last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co. now has $68.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $254.39. About 567,586 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829

Loews Corp decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 31.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 185,000 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Loews Corp holds 400,000 shares with $11.35 million value, down from 585,000 last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $8.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 2.88 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital reported 2.11 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 13,883 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 23,403 are held by First Republic Inv Mngmt. 146,573 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 57,200 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd reported 17,500 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 27,024 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc stated it has 8.58% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 9.29% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 467,995 are owned by Principal Financial Grp. Proshare Lc owns 126,616 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 4.52 million shares. Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0.17% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 59,743 shares stake.

Loews Corp increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 65,000 shares to 170,193 valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 2,000 shares and now owns 13,097 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) stake by 5,353 shares to 2.68M valued at $279.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) stake by 21,170 shares and now owns 30,380 shares. Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

