Jensen Investment Management Has Boosted 3M Company (MMM) Position; EVOTEC SE ORDINARY SHARES (EVOTF) Shorts Raised By 1.81%

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc acquired 289,334 shares as 3M Company (MMM)'s stock declined 6.10%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 1.98 million shares with $412.21 million value, up from 1.69M last quarter. 3M Company now has $88.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.64. About 1.83M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

EVOTEC SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EVOTF) had an increase of 1.81% in short interest. EVOTF’s SI was 6.95M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.81% from 6.83 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 69520 days are for EVOTEC SE ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EVOTF)’s short sellers to cover EVOTF’s short positions. It closed at $21.94 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Evotec AG provides drug discovery solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and foundations and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. It currently has negative earnings. It offers drug discovery services, such as integrated services, target identification and validation, hit identification, compound management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, cell and protein production, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 12.29% above currents $158.64 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, July 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18200 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 27. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. RBC Capital Markets downgraded 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Tuesday, July 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $17600 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.