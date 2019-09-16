Jensen Investment Management Decreased Mastercard (MA) Holding By $43.03 Million; Rare Hospitality International Has 1.5 Sentiment

Rare Hospitality International Inc (RARE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 84 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 56 reduced and sold their equity positions in Rare Hospitality International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 57.68 million shares, up from 57.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rare Hospitality International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 36 Increased: 61 New Position: 23.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Mastercard Inc. (MA) stake by 17.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 163,007 shares as Mastercard Inc. (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 779,627 shares with $206.24 million value, down from 942,634 last quarter. Mastercard Inc. now has $277.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $273.69. About 660,919 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase , an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis.

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for 497,899 shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 390,453 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 1.59% invested in the company for 180,017 shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has invested 1.33% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,165 shares.

Analysts await Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-1.68 earnings per share, up 3.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $-1.74 per share. After $-1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.19% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 73,155 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Cohort 2 Patient Enrollment to Begin in March 2018; Data Expected in 2H of 2018; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX: UREAGENESIS NORMALIZED IN ONE PATIENT, UP BY 24 WKS; 01/05/2018 – Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X–Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita for Treatment of X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment to Oral Phosphate and Active Vitamin D in Children with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX REPORTS FILING & FDA CLEARANCE OF AN IND FOR DTX401,; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – COHORT 2 PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO BEGIN IN MARCH 2018; DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA: New/Generic Drug Approvals – ULTRAGENYX PHARM INC – Biologic License Application (BLA): 761068 April 17, 2018

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $250 lowest target. $296.42’s average target is 8.31% above currents $273.69 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 13 by SunTrust. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.47 million on Wednesday, August 7. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 157,939 shares to 4.46M valued at $584.50 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 476,662 shares and now owns 7.97M shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was raised too.