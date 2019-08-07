Jensen Investment Management Decreased Its Holding in Waters (WAT) by $153.58 Million; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Shareholder Praesidium Investment Management Company Trimmed Stake by $9.11 Million

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc sold 168,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 3.27M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.32 million, down from 3.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 781,966 shares traded or 51.94% up from the average. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 31/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Named as a Leader in the 2018 NelsonHall NEAT Next Generation HCM Technology Vendor Evaluation; 09/03/2018 – CORNERSTONE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD 8112.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT OF FILM DEPOSITS AND RIGHTS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 11/04/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Experiences End-of-Year Surge in Europe; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: CSOD FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Nominates Three Accomplished Software Industry CEOs to Bd of Directors and Names New Chair; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 06/03/2018 Cornerstone MFT Continues to Keep Users Ahead of Current Security and Encryption Standards

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 611,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 440,661 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.92M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $209.61. About 504,711 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, EST. $8.18; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 17/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement at Hearing with Vice Chairman for Supervision of the Federal Reserve; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.90 million activity. 1,312 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $304,423. Shares for $5.26 million were sold by Harrington Michael C.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.90 million activity. 1,312 shares were sold by Kelly Terrence P, worth $304,423. Shares for $5.26 million were sold by Harrington Michael C.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 79,709 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $183.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 289,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold CSOD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 2.64% more from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Talend S A by 323,084 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $90.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 76,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).