Jensen Investment Management Cut Tjx Companies (TJX) Holding By $470,799; Tenable Holdings (TENB) Shorts Lowered By 1.11%

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) had a decrease of 1.11% in short interest. TENB’s SI was 1.94M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.11% from 1.96 million shares previously. With 819,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)’s short sellers to cover TENB’s short positions. The SI to Tenable Holdings Inc’s float is 7.95%. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 497,979 shares traded. Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) has declined 15.68% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.68% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) stake by 0.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 8,883 shares as Tjx Companies Inc (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Jensen Investment Management Inc holds 3.16 million shares with $168.24M value, down from 3.17M last quarter. Tjx Companies Inc now has $62.32B valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 42.26% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $56’s average target is 8.97% above currents $51.39 stock price. TJX Companies had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was upgraded by CFRA. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $56 target. Loop Capital upgraded the shares of TJX in report on Friday, August 16 to “Buy” rating.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 361,790 shares to 7.50M valued at $402.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 204,099 shares and now owns 4.30 million shares. Linde Plc Sh was raised too.

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The Company’s enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern information technology assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of things and operational technology assets; and SecurityCenter, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud, or in a hybrid environment.