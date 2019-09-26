Jensen Investment Management Cut Its Ecolab (ECL) Holding by $76.60 Million; Dudley & Shanley Continues to Hold Position in Crane Co. (CR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 388,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $386.97M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $197.3. About 721,883 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 26.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 49,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The hedge fund held 233,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.49 million, up from 184,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 267,259 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q Net $68.7M; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC) by 10,220 shares to 25,440 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 554,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.68 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold CR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

