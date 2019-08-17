Jensen Investment Management Cut Its Amphenol Corp. (APH) Stake by $1.24 Million; Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Share Price Declined While Signalpoint Asset Management Cut by $407,696 Its Stake

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.47 million shares traded or 21.40% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (APH) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 13,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.24M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.02M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 0.05% or 237,267 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,427 shares stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.11% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Tru Communication Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 1,907 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,955 shares. Missouri-based Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.07% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Svcs has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Hedeker Wealth Ltd holds 22,260 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 2,847 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Madison Investment Holding Inc holds 0.71% or 406,713 shares. Texas Yale accumulated 42,256 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Inc accumulated 477,810 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 710,914 shares to 3.56M shares, valued at $257.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

